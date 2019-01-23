AEDs now available within Lancaster parking garages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. --- As part of a proactive safety initiative, you can now find Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) within parking garages in the event of sudden cardiac arrest.

There are a total of eight AEDs within six parking garages.

The AEDs come with an automated voice system that can walk people through, step by step, on how to use the defibrillator.

This includes tips on the pacing of CPR chest compressions and an automatic shock dispenser, if need be.

The audio with the devices can speak both English and Spanish.

Larry Cohen, executive director of the Lancaster Parking Authority, said they put them in the garages so anyone can administer life-saving efforts before emergency services arrive.

“We have about half of our staff already trained on how to use them. By the end of this year, all of our staff will be trained how to use them. But as important is the public can use them. If there’s a distressed situation in the garage and you’re with a family member, you can utilize the AEDs,” said Cohen.

The AEDs can be found near stairwells and exit lanes.