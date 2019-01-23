× Body of missing New Jersey man found frozen in pool in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY — The body of a missing New Jersey man was found frozen in a pool in New Hope Borough, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

New Hope Police and Bucks County detectives responded to a business on West Ferry Street on Tuesday afternoon. The DA’s Office says the body of 29-year-old Jose Quiroz Marcial, who was last seen at his New Jersey home on December 15, was submerged in ice in an uncovered in-ground pool located in a construction area behind the business.

Marcial’s death has been ruled accidental, the DA’s Office says. He died as a result of accidental drowning and hypothermia.