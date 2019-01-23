Brief areas of freezing rain possible for some on Wednesday before milder temperatures bring plain rain

NEXT SYSTEM MIDWEEK: Temperatures continue to moderate through the middle of the week as the next storm system approaches. Readings are not nearly as cold, with 20s across Central PA. Some icy spots are possible briefly later this morning. As temperatures continue warming through the morning on Wednesday, precipitation starts to arrive after the morning commute. Some pockets of freezing rain are possible before a quick transition to plain rain showers during the midday hours. Rain continues through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Temperatures rise well into the 30s during the afternoon, and then the 40s through the evening. Readings hold steady in the 40s before the system wraps up during the morning. Some spots could come close to 50 degrees, with a few rumbles possible before the precipitation ends. Temperatures drop during the afternoon as colder air behind this system arrives. Friday is breezy as the colder burst of air further settles into the region. A few lake effect flurries are possible, with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures reach the lower 30s, with wind chills in the 20s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Colder air tries to make it back into the weekend forecast. Saturday temperatures should drop as that attempts to happen. Readings reach the middle 20s to near 30 degrees under partly sunny skies. Some flurries are possible. Readings quickly bounce back up into the middle to upper 30s on Sunday. A few snow showers are possible, but it does not appear to be anything major. Winds are still a bit breezy Saturday, but they should be a bit quieter on Sunday. Wind chills on Saturday feel like the upper teens to lower 20s.

NEXT WEEK: We’re watching the next system early next week for a wintry mix potential. Monday is quiet with increasing clouds. Temperatures are in the 30s. Some snow showers arrive overnight, and through Tuesday, there’s the potential for mixing with ice, perhaps rain depending on how warm temperatures can reach. This is still very far away, so expect changes to this forecast. We’ll of course keep you up-to-date on those changes and trends over the next several days, so stay tuned!

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Wednesday!