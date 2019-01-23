× Cumberland County man charged after he allegedly walked around convenience store without pants

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is accused of walking around a Fairview Township convenience store without pants.

The incident occurred on December 9, 2018 at a store located on Limekiln Road.

As police approached the store, a passerby pulled up beside them and handed officers a pair of pants and a Nike shoe that she found in the middle of the road. According to police, the officer went into the store and handed 19-year-old Seth Derliunas his pants.

It’s alleged that Derliunas was under the influence of a controlled substance.

He was sent a summons in the mail for charges of indecent exposure, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, court documents show.