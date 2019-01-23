SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 03: HaHa Davis, Rachel Pegram, Josh Johnson, Matthew Broussard and Marc Summers attend Double Dare presented by Mtn Dew Kickstart at Comedy Central presents Clusterfest on June 3, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Mountain Dew)
LANCASTER — Double Dare Live! is coming to Lancaster.
The touring edition of Nickelodeon’s longest running game show will make a stop at American Music Theatre on March 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Double Dare Live! will be hosted by Marc Summers.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 25. They can be found here.