Furry Friends with Newton, the Miniature Pinscher
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Newton, the Miniature Pinscher!
He joins us today from the York SPCA.
Newton is an 8-year-old boy with a few special needs.
He is in mild/moderate kidney failure and it is recommended that he receives a re-evaluation in three months to repeat blood work and routine blood work for the rest of his life.
A renal diet is recommended for Newton, in the case of renal failure.
He is a very kind boy that loves everyone he meets.
However, Newton is not a fan of small animals or cats.
