Furry Friends with Newton, the Miniature Pinscher

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Newton, the Miniature Pinscher!

He joins us today from the York SPCA.

Newton is an 8-year-old boy with a few special needs.

He is in mild/moderate kidney failure and it is recommended that he receives a re-evaluation in three months to repeat blood work and routine blood work for the rest of his life.

A renal diet is recommended for Newton, in the case of renal failure.

He is a very kind boy that loves everyone he meets.

However, Newton is not a fan of small animals or cats.

