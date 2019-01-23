Girl’s dad and soon-to-be stepdad pose with her before dance

WACO, Texas – A divorce can often be a hard, emotional time for the children involved. However, one Texas family is going viral for sharing a sweet message about family.

Before a daddy/daughter dance, Dylan Lenox and David Lewis took a photo with Willow and the photos have since gone viral, WJLA reports. Lewis is her biological dad while Lenox is her soon-to-be stepdad.

“No we are not a same sex couple, but we do share a daughter,” Willow’s “Bonus Dad” Lenox wrote in the Facebook post, which has been shared more than 120,000 times as of Tuesday.

“David is Sarah’s ex husband and I am the Fiancé,” his post says. “We have molded ourselves into one unique family … for the sake of our children to know the power of love. Not only did I gain a daughter, I gained a brother and a best friend. Thank you Sarah for letting this all happen!”

The heartwarming photos were taken by Sarah, Willow’s mom, who happens to be a professional photographer.

“Willow Grace you are loved by so many people in this world and your Daddies love you!” the post ends with.