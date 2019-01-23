Government shutdown may cause a delay for some students applying for federal aid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Concerns over the partial government shutdown creating hurdles for some prospective college students looking to apply for federal aid has been a topic of discussion for over a month now.

While FASFA, the free application for student aid is unaffected by the shutdown, the IRS is, creating potential issues for incoming students required to show additional verification, like their income tax transcript.

"I'm concerned we are in a government shutdown for sure," said Daniel Green, Vice President of Enrollment Management at York College of Pennsylvania. "You can't get to a human over there. You can't speak to anybody," he added.

Green says luckily the college has not seen any major impacts yet.

"It's sort of business as usual but there are some obstacles out there, right?" said Green. "We're working through every individual situation so that there is a smooth transition for students to come," he added.

"Our goal is to help that student get into school, get enrolled and be successful. We cant work miracles but what we can do is provide options and there are a lot of options out there, sometimes it takes W-O-R-K, it takes some work, but that's ok," added Green.

If you have any questions or concerns about student financial aid, be sure to reach out to your desiganated financial aid office.