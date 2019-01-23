× Lititz woman facing charges after police find children unrestrained in vehicle, counterfeit certificates

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz woman is facing charges after being found driving a vehicle with counterfeit certificates while children were unrestrained.

Anquasha Cruz, 26, is facing charges for using altered, forged or counterfeit documents and plates and driving while operating privilege is suspended, among other related charges.

On January 17 around 9:30 a.m., police stopped a vehicle driven by Cruz on Kissel Hill Road near the intersection of East Woods Drive in Lititz.

It was found that Cruz was driving the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, and that she was driving with two children unrestrained in the vehicle.

Upon further inspection, police found that both Cruz’s inspection and emission certificates in the vehicle were counterfeit.

Cruz was taken into custody due to other outstanding warrants, and will now face charges.