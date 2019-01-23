× Man sentenced for involvement in September 2016 robbery

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was sentenced Wednesday to two to four years in prison, followed by five years of probation, for his involvement in a robbery.

On September 9, 2016, a man, who met the wife of John Kiger on an online dating site a few weeks prior, was robbed by John and an accomplice, Talisha Brandao.

The man was lured to the Pine Street home by John’s wife, Josephine, “to talk about their relationship,” according to police.

The two sat at the kitchen table, conversed and when Josephine yelled “NOW!”, John and Brandao came up from the basement — John was holding a baseball bat, police said.

The trio stole the victim’s cell phone, cash and took him to an ATM to retrieve money from his bank cards. The victim was able to run from the vehicle to inside a convenience store to call police.

Josephine previously pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy in February 2018. She was sentenced two months later to one-and-a-half to three years in state prison, court documents show.