× Manafort disputes Mueller accusations that he lied

Paul Manafort’s legal team continues to dispute the evidence prosecutors have presented to show a judge he lied about five topics during his cooperation interviews and grand jury testimony.

“When placed in proper context, much of the evidence presented by the (Office of Special Counsel) merely demonstrates a lack of consistency in Mr. Manafort’s recollection of certain facts and events,” lawyers for Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman wrote Wednesday.

Earlier this month, special counsel Robert Mueller said Manafort had lied about topics including “contact with administration officials.”

Mueller also said Manafort had lied about his interactions with Konstantin Kilimnik. Mueller has said Kilimnik has ties to the Russian military intelligence unit accused of hacking the Democrats, and they’ve previously outlined how the two men may have worked together to tamper with witnesses following Manafort’s arrest last year.