× Manheim woman charged after she allegedly struck telephone pole with vehicle, drove off

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Manheim woman face charges after she allegedly struck a telephone pole and fled the scene.

Nicole Zahm, 37, has been charged with driving under the influence, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property and careless driving, court documents show.

The crash occurred just before 1:15 p.m. on January 18 in the 500 block of West Lexington Road, Penn Township.

A witness told police that a blue SUV with a female driver was in the vicinity of a telephone pole that was damaged and lying on the ground. The driver then drove off when she saw the witness, police say.

Police checked the area and located the blue SUV described by the witness at the intersection of Doe Run Road and Indian Village Road. The vehicle had significant damage and deployed airbag.

Police say the driver, identified as Zahm, was not injured, was determined to be the only occupant of the car and was the individual that struck the downed pole.