Maryland man allegedly exposed himself at retirement community in York County

YORK COUNTY — A 33-year-old man allegedly exposed himself at a retirement community in York County.

Police were called to the area of Sprenkle Drive and Weisgerber Way for a disorderly subject.

Upon arrival, police located the individual, later identified as 33-year-old Patrick Hires. According to the criminal complaint, Hires was walking away from an officer with his pants down around his thighs. He was stumbling as he walked and was yelling, police allege. When Hires saw the officer, he pulled his pants up and began walking away quickly, but was shortly taken into custody.

At that point, police observed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Hires — his speech was also extremely slurred and he was having difficulty standing, the criminal complaint says.

Hires, a Maryland resident, had a bag on him which showed he was released from York Hospital on January 17. According to the criminal complaint, he was unsure where he came from but told police that he was walking home to Maryland.

The criminal complaint says Hires answered a question in an Irish accent, was nodding in and out, and had difficulty standing up.

Hires was taken to Memorial Hospital due to his level of intoxication, suspected drug use and complaints of injury to his feet, the criminal complaint states.

Police spoke with a security officer for Spiritrust Lutheran, who first reported the incident. According to the criminal complaint, the security officer said that several residents call about the man and when he attempted to stop him, Hires allegedly would pull down his pants, expose his genitals and buttocks, and then run away.