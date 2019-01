× One dead after crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a crash that has left one person dead.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Letterkenny Road and Letterkenny Road West in Greene Township.

Police are reporting that a Chevrolet Sedan and a Nissan SUV are involved.

It is unknown if other injuries were suffered in the crash.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.