One person dead, two others injured in two-vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Update: One person died and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Greene Township, according to State Police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Letterkenny Road and Letterkenny Road West around 7:45 a.m.

Roshun Dunn, 27, was traveling south on Letterkenny Road when his vehicle struck the front of another vehicle — heading north — that was attempting to make a left turn onto Letterkenny Road West, State Police say. Both vehicles traveled off the west berm of the roadway.

According to State Police, Dunn’s vehicle rolled onto its driver’s side and became engulfed in flames.

The two occupants of the northbound vehicle — a 29-year-old woman and 5-year-old child — were flown from the scene by helicopter. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Previous: Police are investigating a crash that has left one person dead.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Letterkenny Road and Letterkenny Road West in Greene Township.

Police are reporting that a Chevrolet Sedan and a Nissan SUV are involved.

It is unknown if other injuries were suffered in the crash.