Police investigating crash that injured pedestrian in Warwick Township

LANCASTER COUNTY — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian in Warwick Township.

A 32-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while walking on East Woods Drive just before 4 a.m. on January 14, according to police. The individual was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Sgt. Rodney King at 717-733-0965.