Police investigating series of thefts from vehicles in Susquehanna Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles in the Latshmere area.

Police say the thefts occurred over the past month and took place during the overnight hours.

According to police, the pictured individual is involved in the thefts.

Residents are asked to contact police if they see anyone suspicious. Police are also reminding residents to keep their vehicles locked and not to leave any valuables in their cars.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Meier at 717-909-9246 or by email: smeier@susquehannatwp.com.