Police: Lititz man tried to mail 9 pounds of marijuana to Florida

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A Lititz man is facing charges after police say he tried to mail over 9 pounds of marijuana to Florida.

Jason C. Butler, 25, is charged with possession with intent to deliver.

Ephrata Police responded to Postal Connections located along the 800 block of East Main Street in Ephrata Township on December 26 for a report of a drug violation.

The manager told police that Butler purchased shipping for two boxes to send to Florida, saying the contents contained magazines.

Investigators say the manager suspected a shipping violation after noticing dried plant material under the tape. When the manager opened the boxes, they found containers labeled Dragon Haze, Orange Fruit Snax, Mimosa and Mac, according to police reports.

Police obtained a search warrant and discovered over 9 pounds of marijuana were in the boxes.

Butler was arrested and later released after posting $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 11.