Police offering reward for information that leads to arrest of armed robbery suspect

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a male suspect that robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

On January 12, the Shop and Drive convenience store in the 3000 block of Canby Street in Penbrook was robbed at gunpoint by the above pictured male.

During the robbery, the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are offering a reward of up to $2000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Penbrook Police at (717) 558-6900 or by email jfoltz@penbrook.org. Tips can also be submitted to Dauphin County Crimestoppers.