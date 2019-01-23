× Police searching for man wanted for failing to comply with Megan’s Law

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man who has failed to comply with Megan’s Law.

Rudolph Golob, 43, is wanted on a warrant for failing to comply with Megan’s Law.

Golob is registered with an address in the 600 block of S. Front Street in Harrisburg, but police are aware that he also lived in Mechanicsburg with a female friend.

If you’ve seen Golob, you’re asked to contact your local police department.