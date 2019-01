× Portion of Route 30 westbound in York County closed due to vehicle fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Route 30 Westbound is closed due to a vehicle fire.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. between Accomac Road and Freysville Road in Hellam Township.

As a result, all lanes of Route 30 WB in the area are closed.

There is no word if anyone has been injured at this time.

A portion of Route 30 westbound in York County is closed due to a vehicle fire. https://t.co/aQmr0lzDun pic.twitter.com/zJyBoD7Xey — Chris Garrett FOX43 (@ChrisFOX43) January 23, 2019

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.

All lanes now BLOCKED as a result of the fire activity. https://t.co/2Zovd1Rlvz — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) January 23, 2019