Preliminary Hearing to be held Wednesday for softball coach facing multiple sexual assault charges

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa.– A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday for a Susquehanna Valley softball coach facing multiple sexual assault charges.

According to court documents some of the charges 48-year-old Joey Sullenberger is facing include– sexual assault, aggravated assault, and corruption of minors.

Sullenberger is the hitting coach for the fast pitch Susquehanna Valley Slam travel softball team. Carlisle police arrested him in early January, but they say their investigation began in December. According to police they received a complaint from a girl on December 22, stating that her softball hitting coach was sexually assaulting, her while practicing at the Central Penn SportsPlex in Carlisle.

Throughout the investigation officials say they were able to identify three more victims, but they say there could be more. Carlisle Police encourage you to reach out if you or someone you know is a victim. You can call Detective Thomas Dolan at 717-240-6621 or via email: tdolan@carlislepa.org.

The Carlisle Area School District is aware of the charges, a statement informed the community that he has been placed on leave with restricted access to school grounds.

His hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday.