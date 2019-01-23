× Rowland Academy evacuated for second straight day due to small fire in boys bathroom

HARRISBURG — Rowland Academy was evacuated for a second straight day due to a small fire in a second-floor boys bathroom, according to the Harrisburg School District.

Students and staff were evacuated outside to the perimeter of the school, the school district said. The fire was extinguished by the academy’s principal.

“The safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff are paramount. Anyone who participates in the reckless behavior of starting fires, thereby jeopardizing that safety will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Knight-Burney. “We will continue to make every effort to partner with parents, guardians, students, staff and the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire to promote the critical importance of fire safety, awareness and prevention.”

Students and staff returned to the building for the duration of the school day after the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire assessed the situation.