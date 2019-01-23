× State Police: Individual impersonated police officer in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — An individual impersonated a police officer in Ruscombmanor Township, Berks County on Tuesday evening, according to State Police.

State Police responded to the area of Blandon Road and Pricetown Road just before 7:30 p.m. The complainant told the trooper that she was traveling east on Pricetown Road when she was stopped by a vehicle with flashing red and blue lights.

The complainant said a man walked up to her car, shined a flashlight in her eyes and told her to step out of the vehicle because she had a broken taillight, State Police say. The man told the complainant that if she did not step out of the vehicle she would be arrested.

According to State Police, the complainant drove away and the man did not follow her.

Anyone with information regarding any suspicious vehicles in the area of Pricetown Road should contact Trooper Raudenbush at 610-378-4011.