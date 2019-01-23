× State Police looking for missing teenager in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY — State Police are looking for a missing teenager in Dauphin County.

Layla Souders, 14, was last seen at her residence in the 7000 block of Sterling Road in West Hanover Township on Monday around 10:30 p.m., according to State Police.

Souders is approximately 5’4″ and weighs 120 pounds with hazel eyes, brown hair and pierced ears, State Police say. She was wearing a gray Victoria’s Secret sweatshirt with “Pink” written on it, blue jeans and women’s brown construction boots.

Anyone with information should contact State Police – Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.