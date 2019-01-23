Upcoming Events at Spring Gate in February

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Rebecca Kline from Spring Gate about some over the cool events for February.

Hog and Nog January 26th and 27th

Join us for a festival that celebrates all things pork & egg nog! Come out for the food, the music, and the libations! As a special treat, SpringShine will be $4 all weekend long!

Hummelstown Winter Fling January 25th

We will be there selling wine beer and cider

Galentine’s Day February 2nd and 3rd.

Grab your gal pals and join us for our Galentine's Day Celebration! As a special treat, we're offering two free truffles with every sparkling wine bottle purchase! Some of our favorite food trucks will be on-site, and there will be live music throughout the weekend.

Queen of Hearts Weekend February 9th and 10th

The Wine Queen requests your presence at our Queen of Hearts Weekend! If you wear a crown, your sparkling wine bottle purchase will be 35% off. We're also celebrating American heart month this weekend, so we're going to have our pink slushy tumbler on sale. A portion of the proceeds of your first fill will be donated to our local American Heart Association!

Sweetheart Weekend February 16th and 17th

Grab your sweetie and join us for our Sweetheart Weekend. You're not going to want to miss this deal! Buy any two blush bottles and receive one Pink Slushy Cup and Wine Tasting for Two at the Tasting Bar!

For more information about Spring Gate and Upcoming events, check out the their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/SpringGateVineyard/