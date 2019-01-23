Weekly things to do at Spring Gate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Rebecca Kline from Spring Gate about some of the weekday happenings you can enjoy at Spring Gate.

Tuesday- General Trivia & Tuesday Club

Every Tuesday you can join us for free general trivia in our covered Haha area. Win gift cards and other prizes. Plus sign up for the Tuesday Club for $15, get a bottle up to $14 in value. 20% off all purchases on Tuesdays.

Wednesday- Crafty Crafts at SpringGate

Every ticket includes a $15 SG gift card

2/6: Inks and Drink

Learning how to create a beautiful set of coasters using alcohol based inks on ceramic tiles. No artistic ability required, each one a unique little piece of art. Inks And Drinks will take them to apply UV protectant spray, bartop epoxy and a cork bottom.

2/13: Pallet Night - Valentines Day Edition

aMuse Uncorked created 5 special edition “swirly heart” wood signs! You'll choose one of the five designs below when you register, and they will create your custom stencil for all graphics and lettering on the sign! Further customize your sign by choosing Stain/Paint colors upon arrival.

2/20: Doormat Designs

Pick your doormat design and Cassell Custom Creations will supply all the tools you need to get crafty and make the perfect doormat for your home. Doormats are 18x30 inches.

Ticket includes doormat, supplies, instructions and a $15 SG gift card.

Slushy Happy Hour: $5 refills

Red Wine flights: $7 for 3 reds off tasting menu

Thursday- Themed Trivia Nights

1/24: Parks and Rec

1/31: Steelers and Eagles Trivia for the Super Bowl

2/7: Nintendo Trivia

2/14: Rom/Com Trivia

2/21: 90’s Music

2/28: Marvel Trivia

Sangria Happy Hour: Carafes are $9 from Brewery

Slushy Happy Hour: $5 refills

40.273191 -76.886701