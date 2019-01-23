Wet weather overspreads the area tonight with a brief warm up on the way!

WET AND WARMER THURSDAY: We have finally closed the book on the frigid wind chills and gusty winds from earlier this week. Spotty showers begin to filter in this evening with steadier rain arriving overnight. Some pockets of moderate rain will be possible overnight tonight as well. Get ready for a great night of sleep under consistent rain lingering through the morning hours of Thursday. Temperatures spike early tomorrow with the arrival of warmer air thanks to southerly winds! We should make a run for the upper 40s at least and potentially top out in the lower 50s early Thursday morning. Temperatures will not remain warm for long – this is just a brief spike, and we will be cooling through the rest of Thursday. By the afternoon hours we will drop into the low 40s and upper 30s. Rain showers dry up around noon! Following this nice warm up, we have the potential again for bitterly cold wind chills and renewed snow chances this weekend!

SEESAWING TEMPERATURES: A cold front drags in another blast of arctic air for Friday and Saturday. Kicking off the weekend, we split hairs to climb to the freezing mark on Friday afternoon. The colder day appears to be Saturday with cloudy skies and a chance for old man winter to make an appearance. While no accumulating snow is likely Saturday, it is possible you will catch some flurries flying around under overcast conditions. Unfortunately, not much in the way of sunshine is in the forecast for the rest of this weekend either. Sunday looks to remain mostly cloudy as well with a chance for some more snow showers. Temperatures look to make another jump back into the mid to upper 30s Sunday as well. We will continue to monitor this system and the potential for accumulating snow to end the weekend.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann