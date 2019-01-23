× Woman charged after she allegedly struck an officer in the side of his head and face

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A woman faces charges after she allegedly resisted arrest and struck an officer in the side of his head and face.

Tatiana Govan, 20, faces charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and additional summary violations, court documents show.

Susquehanna Township Police were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to assist another agency in the 400 block of Corporate Circle.

It’s alleged that the officer was struck as he was attempting to take Govan into custody.

The officer suffered minor injuries, according to police. No medical treatment was needed.