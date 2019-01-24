× Camp Hill man currently in prison charged in connection with deadly crash from May 2017

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Camp Hill man currently in prison in an unrelated case faces charges in connection with a crash that killed a Harrisburg woman in May 2017.

Shaqwan Miles, 21, has been charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence and summary violations.

It’s alleged that Miles — based on DNA analysis — was driving at a high rate of speed in a Honda Accord on May 31, 2017 on southbound I-83 when the vehicle struck a concrete barrier and a guiderail. The victim died from complications of mechanical asphyxia as a result of the collision sequence.

Police were called to the single-vehicle accident at midnight, June 1. The trooper learned that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Harrisburg earlier in the night which involved the robbery of a pizza delivery man. According to the criminal complaint, the trooper found a pair of sneakers underneath the pedals as well as a blue delivery pizza case and pizza boxes scattered throughout.

The driver, Miles, fled the scene on foot after the crash.

Miles was located in the area of Advanced Auto Store on Paxton Street just after 4 a.m. He was observed to have injuries to the left side of his head/neck area and was not wearing shoes, the criminal complaint says. He also had airbag residue all over his face.

Police then spoke with Miles in which he advised that another man was driving the vehicle and he did not know his name. Though, further investigation revealed that the victim was in the passenger seat.

According to the criminal complaint, DNA from the driver’s seat side airbag and driver’s steering wheel airbag matched with the DNA swab of Miles.