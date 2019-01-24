× Dunkin’ locations in Mifflin Co. holding fundraiser for employee injured in car accident

MIFFLIN COUNTY — A Dunkin’ employee who was involved in a car accident on Sunday is getting help from the community.

On Saturday, January 26, Dunkin’ locations in Mifflin County are offering guests a free medium hot or iced coffee with a cash donation of $1 or more to benefit Chantel Elsesser’s recovery and support her family with unexpected hospital bills.

Chantel, who is currently recovering in the intensive care unit, is projected to need up to three additional months of hospital recovery from the injuries sustained.

The participating locations include: