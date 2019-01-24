Entire Mariner East 1 Pipeline shutdown as investigation continues, PA Public Utility Commission says
HARRISBURG — An investigation regarding the Mariner East 1 Pipeline continues.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) said in a release Thursday that the entire pipeline, operated by Sunoco Pipeline, has been shut down. At first, a 7-mile long section of pipeline, between valves located at Boot and Exton, both in Chester County, were shutdown.
“(Sunoco Pipeline) is not permitted to resume the transportation of product through (Mariner East 1) until approval is received from (the PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement),” the release stated.
The following additional safety measures have occurred:
- Temporary stabilization work around a “sinkhole” that developed this past weekend (Jan. 20) along Lisa Drive, in West Whiteland Township, Chester County – using flowable fill material and sand to secure an exposed section of the ME1 pipeline – was completed by SPLP on Wednesday, Jan. 23
- In order to fully isolate the Lisa Drive location for testing, SPLP is purging a 44-mile section of the pipeline, from Beckersville, Berks County, to Marcus Hook, Delaware County; work to purge the final 3.8-mile segment of that line, from Twin Oaks, in Delaware County, to Marcus Hook, is expected to be completed this evening.
- Per agreement between I&E and SPLP, this section of line will remain purged during the duration of the I&E investigation into this incident; and,
- Discussions are underway regarding the geophysical testing that SPLP is required to conduct in the area around the Lisa Drive incident.