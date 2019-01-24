× Entire Mariner East 1 Pipeline shutdown as investigation continues, PA Public Utility Commission says

HARRISBURG — An investigation regarding the Mariner East 1 Pipeline continues.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) said in a release Thursday that the entire pipeline, operated by Sunoco Pipeline, has been shut down. At first, a 7-mile long section of pipeline, between valves located at Boot and Exton, both in Chester County, were shutdown.

“(Sunoco Pipeline) is not permitted to resume the transportation of product through (Mariner East 1) until approval is received from (the PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement),” the release stated.

The following additional safety measures have occurred: