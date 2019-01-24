× Ephrata woman facing charges after driving under the influence with children in the vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata woman is facing charges after driving under the influence with children in the vehicle.

Mariah Floyd, 18, is facing driving under the influence of marijuana, endangering the welfare of children and traffic offenses for the incident.

On December 28, Floyd was arrested as a result of a traffic stop in the 4600 block of Division Highway in Ephrata.

Now, she is facing charges.