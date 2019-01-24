Franklin Institute to open Marvel exhibit in April

SHENYANG, CHINA - NOVEMBER 13: A reader picks up Marvel Comics book 'Avengers: Everybody Wants To Rule The World' at a bookstore after Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee passed away on November 13, 2018 in Shenyang, Liaoning Province of China. American comic book writer Stan Lee died at the age of 95 in Los Angeles on Monday. (Photo by Yu Haiyang/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)
SHENYANG, CHINA - NOVEMBER 13: A reader picks up Marvel Comics book 'Avengers: Everybody Wants To Rule The World' at a bookstore after Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee passed away on November 13, 2018 in Shenyang, Liaoning Province of China. American comic book writer Stan Lee died at the age of 95 in Los Angeles on Monday. (Photo by Yu Haiyang/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– Marvel is celebrating its 80th anniversary in a big way.
The Franklin Institute has announced it will open its “Marvel: Universe of Superheros” exhibit on April 13.
According to the announcement, the display will include over 300 artifacts, including rare comic pages, costumes and props.
The exhibit will also include immersive set pieces and other interactive elements.
You will be able to see the exhibit through the beginning of September.
To buy tickets and find more information, you can visit The Franklin Institute’s website here.