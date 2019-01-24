× Franklin Institute to open Marvel exhibit in April

PHILADELPHIA– Marvel is celebrating its 80th anniversary in a big way.

The Franklin Institute has announced it will open its “Marvel: Universe of Superheros” exhibit on April 13.

According to the announcement, the display will include over 300 artifacts, including rare comic pages, costumes and props.

The exhibit will also include immersive set pieces and other interactive elements.

You will be able to see the exhibit through the beginning of September.

To buy tickets and find more information, you can visit The Franklin Institute’s website here.