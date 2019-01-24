Harrisburg Fire Chief talks Juvenile Firesetter Intervention program after students set fires at Rowland Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Two separate fires were started by students in garbage cans at Rowland Academy this week. Some parents, like Stephen Evans, whose nephew goes to the academy believes these incidents are reminders for parents to pay attention to their child's behavior.

"Some kids may not know how to express themselves," said Evans. "And then when things happen we all want to say, 'Oh not my child, my child is an angel,' but no, because they do go through things."

Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Chief Brian Enterline believes there could be a bigger problems at hand, juvenile fire-setting. It's a term well-known among first responders and according to the U.S. Fire Administration more than 10,000 fires are set by kids every year. The Bureau does offer a juvenile fire-setting intervention program. Chief Enterline says most kids who go through the program never set a fire again. But, parents first need to allow their child to take the program.

"Some parents quite frankly, just don't see the need in it," said Chief Enterline. "'Well it was a one time incident we are not going to worry about it,' That next incident might be the fire that burns the house down at 2 o'clock in the morning and someone dies."

As to what will happen in the coming days in regard to the Rowland Academy incidents, Harrisburg Fire and Police are working together on fire and arson investigation with potential criminal charges.