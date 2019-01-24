× Harrisburg man accused of masturbating in bed at York Hospital

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man faces a charge of open lewdness after he allegedly masturbated in a hospital bed at York Hospital while under police custody.

Arthur Mann, 54, was receiving treatment and observation Thursday morning for injuries sustained from a chase that occurred just after midnight when “the mood struck him to masturbate in the hospital bed,” the State Police report said.

A female State Police trooper, who was guarding the door, observed Mann’s bed shaking and it was quickly determined that Mann was masturbating.

Mann faces a slew of charges, including aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, in connection with the chase, in which he allegedly rammed a police car while driving the wrong direction on Interstate 83.