Heavy morning rain and briefly mild temperatures before gradually drying and cooling Thursday afternoon

BRIEFLY MILD, THEN FALLING TEMPS: It’s a damp start to Thursday, with a brief burst of milder air for some during the morning. Readings hold steady in the 30s and 40s before the system wraps up during the morning. Some spots could come close to 50 degrees around mid morning, with a few rumbles possible before the precipitation ends around the midday hours. Temperatures drop during the latter portion of the morning into the afternoon as colder air behind this system arrives. During the second half of the afternoon, they should fall into the 30s. It remains breezy as winds shift to the northwest. Colder air continues slipping in through the evening and the overnight period. Skies partial clear with winds lightening late. Readings fall into the 20s. Friday is breezy as the colder burst of air further settles into the region. A few lake effect flurries are possible, with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures reach the lower 30s, with wind chills in the 20s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Colder air makes it back into the weekend forecast. Saturday temperatures should drop as that happens. Readings reach the middle 20s to near 30 degrees under partly sunny skies. Some flurries are possible. Readings quickly bounce back up into the middle to upper 30s on Sunday. A few snow showers are possible, but it does not appear to be anything major. Winds are lighter Saturday, but they should be light to calm on Sunday. Wind chills on Saturday feel like the lower to middle 20s.

NEXT WEEK: We’re watching the next system early next week for a wintry mix potential. Monday is quiet with increasing clouds. Temperatures are in the 30s. Some light snow showers are possible overnight, and through Tuesday, there’s the potential for mixing with ice, perhaps rain depending on how warm temperatures can reach. This is still very far away, so expect changes to this forecast. We’ll of course keep you up-to-date on those changes and trends over the next several days, so stay tuned! No matter what happens here, there strong agreement on a push of frigid air into Wednesday. Temperatures fall into the 20s. Breezy conditions and flurries are possible, with wind chills in the teens.

