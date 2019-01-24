× #ihearthbg campaign launches at 14 Harrisburg-area coffee shops, benefiting Bethesda Mission

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Bethesda Mission launches its #ihearthbg campaign at 14 Harrisburg-area coffee shops. When you buy a cup of coffee at one of the participating locations, you’ll receive a free #ihearthbg cup sleeve and are encouraged to take a selfie with the cup and post it on social media.

The purpose of the campaign is to rally community pride and boost small business participation. Customers can also leave donations in a donation jar to help support the expansion of the Bethesda Mission Community Center.

“That’s kind of our preventative care program to prevent kids from Harrisburg from ending up in our recovery programs,” said Jessica Henry, Bethesda Mission Event Coordinator. “We want to offer them support and whatever help they may need to be successful.”

The campaign will continue through February. The following coffee shops are participating in the #ihearthbg campaign: