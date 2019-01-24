#ihearthbg campaign launches at 14 Harrisburg-area coffee shops, benefiting Bethesda Mission
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Bethesda Mission launches its #ihearthbg campaign at 14 Harrisburg-area coffee shops. When you buy a cup of coffee at one of the participating locations, you’ll receive a free #ihearthbg cup sleeve and are encouraged to take a selfie with the cup and post it on social media.
The purpose of the campaign is to rally community pride and boost small business participation. Customers can also leave donations in a donation jar to help support the expansion of the Bethesda Mission Community Center.
“That’s kind of our preventative care program to prevent kids from Harrisburg from ending up in our recovery programs,” said Jessica Henry, Bethesda Mission Event Coordinator. “We want to offer them support and whatever help they may need to be successful.”
The campaign will continue through February. The following coffee shops are participating in the #ihearthbg campaign:
- 3J’s Coffee Shop, 901 E Main St, Palmyra 17078
- Brew Crumberland’s Best, 1903 Bridge Street, New Cumberland
- Brew Crumberland’s Best, 4902 Louise Drive, Mechanicsburg
- Capital Joe, 416 Forster Street, Harrisburg
- Capital Joe, 36 West Main Street, Mechanicsburg
- Cornerstone Coffeehouse, 2133 Market St, Camp Hill, PA 17011
- Dalicia Bakery & Coffee Shop, 1419 N. 3rd Street, Harrisburg
- Elementary Coffee Co., 1233 N. 3rd Street, Broad Street Market, Harrisburg
- Little Amps, 1836 Green Street, Harrisburg
- Little Amps, 133 State Street, Harrisburg
- Little Amps, 320 Market Street, Strawberry Square, Harrisburg
- Mellow Minded Cafe, 5943 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg
- The Pennsylvania Bakery, 1713 Market St, Camp Hill, PA 17011
- Yellowbird Cafe, 1320 N. 3rd Street, Harrisburg