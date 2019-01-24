Kevin Durant opens “The Durant Center” in Maryland to help tutor students, provide college scholarships

Posted 6:18 AM, January 24, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 21: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors waits after a timeout during a 130-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

MARYLAND– An NBA superstar is giving back to his home community.

Golden State Warriors’ F Kevin Durant partnered with College Track and opened “The Durant Center” in his hometown of Suitland in Prince George’s County on Wednesday.

According to Bleacher Report, the organization “uses a 10-year plan to help students from their early teenage years through college graduation by providing tutoring services and funds for college scholarships.”

In February 2018, Durant had pledged $10 million to help cover “construction and operating expenses.”

Bleacher Report says that 69 students have already been accepted to the after-school program based on their “grades and their overall motivation,” with an emphasis on low-income families.

This comes after Los Angeles Lakers’ F Lebron James opened his “I Promise” school in Akron, Ohio in 2018.

The Warriors are in town to face off against the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

Related stories