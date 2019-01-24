× Kevin Durant opens “The Durant Center” in Maryland to help tutor students, provide college scholarships

MARYLAND– An NBA superstar is giving back to his home community.

Golden State Warriors’ F Kevin Durant partnered with College Track and opened “The Durant Center” in his hometown of Suitland in Prince George’s County on Wednesday.

According to Bleacher Report, the organization “uses a 10-year plan to help students from their early teenage years through college graduation by providing tutoring services and funds for college scholarships.”

In February 2018, Durant had pledged $10 million to help cover “construction and operating expenses.”

Bleacher Report says that 69 students have already been accepted to the after-school program based on their “grades and their overall motivation,” with an emphasis on low-income families.

This comes after Los Angeles Lakers’ F Lebron James opened his “I Promise” school in Akron, Ohio in 2018.

The Warriors are in town to face off against the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.