Leah Mullinix expected to appear in court for preliminary hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY — The mother of Dante Mullinix, the 2-year-old boy who police said died of traumatic brain injuries accompanied by strangulation and suffocation, in mid-September, is expected to appear in court Thursday for her Preliminary Hearing. Mullinix has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, court documents show.

Court documents show that Leah Mullinix left her son Dante in the care of someone she only knew for 2 or 3 weeks.

The single felony count stems from an incident from September 6. Dante Mullinix died 8 days later.

On September 20, the York County District Attorney’s Office announced criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children charges against 39-year-old Tyree Bowie in connection with Dante’s death.

Police received a report from York Hospital staff around 10:30 p.m. on September 6 that a man, later identified as Bowie, dropped the unresponsive child off at the hospital. Bowie left the hospital.

Dante was transported to Hershey Medical Center, where he died eight days later.

According to the criminal complaint, Bowie allegedly admitted to police on September 7 he was the one person caring for the boy when he stopped breathing, adding that he fed Dante animal crackers in the area of the 700 block of North George Street and noticed the child was not breathing as he approached the area of South George and East Maple Street. That’s when Bowie rushed the boy to the hospital.

A police criminal complaint and affidavit accuses Mullinix of of neglecting injuries on Dante from August 31st.

The report says Mullinix had taken Dante to the hospital for swells and ulcers on his private parts. Doctors tell police they informed Mullinix that the swells would be painful and that Dante would need medication .

The report goes on to say Mullinx did not fill the prescription for 2 days when York Couty CYS forced her to.

Mullinix will appear in court Thursday in York at 11:45AM in front of Judge Haskell.

39.962598 -76.727745