One dead after crash on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead after a crash.

Around 9:00 a.m., police were dispatched to a crash involving two commercial vehicles in the area of mile marker 80 on Interstate 81 Southbound in East Hanover Township.

Police confirm that one person is dead, and Interstate 81 SB is currently closed.

All lanes now CLOSED as a result of the crash activity ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/zQaIrBy7ng — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) January 24, 2019

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.