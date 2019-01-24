× PA Auto Show Preview in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG,Pa— This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett previewed the 2019 PA Auto Show at the PA Farm Show Complex.

The PA Auto Show opens today at 1 pm and runs through Sunday at 5 pm. This is a great opportunity to see all the latest cars and newest in technology all under one roof. 30 different manufacturers and almost 800 vehicles – cars, trucks, SUVs, Motorcycles, Boats, and new this year Recreational Vehicles. There really is something for everyone.

For the family, Transformer Movie cars and a live transformer character photo opportunity on Friday from 5-8 pm, Saturday and Sunday from noon to four.

For more information on show times, ticket prices and more check out the PA Auto Show website at: https://www.autoshowharrisburg.com.

6am:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

7am:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video