PennDOT: Work to implement new traffic pattern on I-83 near Mount Rose to begin January 27

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 8 today announced that starting Sunday, January 27, weather permitting, its contractor will begin work to implement a new traffic pattern in the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 83 near Exit 18 for Route 124, Mount Rose Avenue, east of the City of York in Springettsbury Township, York County.

Crews are working to move into the next stage of construction to meet the goal of substantially finishing the project by the end of the year. This stage requires the contractor to shift I-83 traffic to the east side of the highway to allow for widening and reconstructing the southbound lanes and shoulder and for widening the bridge that carries I-83 over Mill Creek at the southern end of the project. The contractor paved the Superpave asphalt base and binder courses just before Christmas to prepare for this shift. The final wearing course pavement will be placed toward the end of the completion of the project.

Weather and temperatures are factors that affect the timing and preparations for the traffic shift. If conditions are determined to be acceptable on Sunday, between 9:00 AM and 9:00 PM, the contractor will finish painting new epoxy pavement markings, move concrete barrier in the transition areas, restrict northbound I-83 to a single lane, and shift northbound traffic onto the newly constructed roadway. At that point if time, weather, and temperature permits, the contractor will restrict southbound I-83 to a single lane, move concrete barrier in the transition areas, and shift southbound traffic onto the pavement that is currently carrying northbound I-83.

This work is part of the $58.3 million contract that was awarded to Cherry Hill Construction Inc., of Jessup, Maryland, which will reconstruct and widen 1.3 miles of I-83 and rebuild the Exit 18 interchange. The reconfigured ramps will include two new loop ramps on the south side of the interchange which will eliminate the existing left turns from Route 124 East to I-83 North and from I-83 South to Route 124 East.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, to use caution when driving through work zones, not only for their safety, but for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)