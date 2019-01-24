Photos showing ‘vehicle of interest’ released in I-81 hit-and-run crash that killed NY man

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate the December 23 hit-and-run crash that killed a New York man who was walking along Interstate 81 north in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County.

Troopers released two photographs Thursday of a Bobtail Truck (truck with no trailer) that was observed in the area where the crash happened around 2 a.m. , parked near the shoulder. Police are looking to identify the driver of the Bobtail truck, which was observed at the Flying J located along the 1500 block of Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle before the crash happened. Troopers say the vehicle may have been parked on the Denny’s side of the building and can be seen heading towards the I-81 entrance ramps.

Martese Davenport, 30, of Hempstead, NY, was walking north on I-81 near mile marker 54.7 when he was struck from behind. Investigators believe Davenport was walking with the flow of traffic, along the berm, when he was struck.

Davenport was wearing dark clothing and it is unknown if the driver was aware they hit him, according to state police reports.

If any passing motorists observed the Bobtail truck, they are asked to call Trooper John Boardman at PSP-Carlisle at 717-249-2121.

Troopers believe there may be minor damage to the right front of the truck, likely to the mirror. The truck may also be leaking oil.

40.247592 -77.033418