Poacher sought in Adams County

FRANKLIN TWP., Adams County, PA. — Two deer were shot with a small caliber rifle in Adams County according to the PA Game Commission. Sate Game Warden Darren David says it happened on the night of Jan. 18, around 10:30 p.m., in Orrtanna, Franklin Township, Adams County, at a location along Poplar Springs Road.

An antlerless buck and a doe were shot. One of the deer was euthanized and the other ran off. Officials say a loud truck had traveled the roadway several times that night. This vehicle may have been shining a red light up until the time the deer were shot, when a white light was used.

To report information related to this incident, please contact the Southcentral Region Office at 814-643-1831 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.