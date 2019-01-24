× Police: Homeless woman found in Planet Fitness shower stall with drugs, paraphernalia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A homeless woman faces charges after police say she was found in a Planet Fitness shower stall with drugs and paraphernalia on January 16.

It’s alleged that 31-year-old Darlene Johnson trespassed into the gym and was found in the shower stall with three hypodermic needles, a baggie containing methamphetamine, and a bundle and a half of heroin, according to police. She is also accused of providing a false name and date of birth to officers.

As Johnson was led outside to an awaiting police vehicle, she allegedly pulled away from the arresting officer and began running away while handcuffed. She was stopped and detained.

Johnson has been charged with escape, false identification to law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.