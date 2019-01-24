× Police investigating rash of stolen street signs in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a rash of stolen street signs.

Officials say that the thefts have occurred randomly over the past month in Pequea Township.

Signs that are being stolen are street name signs, including Sherrard Dr., Bean Rd. and Tomahawk Dr.

Police note that while these crime are minor in nature, they are costing the township several hundred dollars in sign replacement.

Anyone with information can contact Pequea Twp. PD at 717-945-7546 or make anonymous tips at www.pequeatownshippd.org