DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect that stole over $200 worth of baby food.

On January 6 around 10:10 a.m., the above pictured man stole multiple containers of baby food at the Giant store in the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township.

The containers of baby food are valued at over $200.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Lower Paxton Police Department.