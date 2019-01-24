Rain showers taper off this evening as much colder air arrives for the weekend!

RAIN ENDING, COLDER AIR MOVING IN: Showers will continue to dry up through the rest of today with cloud cover spilling over into tomorrow. A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Yellow Breeches Creek near Camp Hill through Friday evening. It is expected to crest tonight despite heavy rain ending much earlier. Cold air settles in tomorrow with temperatures struggling to cool too much tonight due to gusty winds. Highs Friday and Saturday will remain just at or below freezing. Frigid cold wind chills take over again, especially Friday with real-feel temperatures stuck in the 20s and teens! Saturday appears to remain just as cold, but with lighter winds and not much in the way of sunshine.

SIGNALS OF OLD MAN WINTER AGAIN: As cold air ushers back into the area, strong northwesterly flow will create the possibility of some flurry activity both Friday and Saturday. Cloud cover will overspread South-Central PA all weekend, with limited sunshine in the forecast. Winds calm down into Saturday, but we continue to monitor the potential for accumulating snow on Sunday. Temperatures should make a run for the upper 30s and potentially even 40s Sunday afternoon before the next cold front drags through. With temperatures dropping below freezing during the overnight period Sunday night, the precipitation from the front appears to be snow. A different scenario appears to be more favorable for Monday night. After Sunday night’s cold front exits, a fresh pocket of colder air spills over as another system approaches us. This system looks to bring a brief period of winter weather before changing over to rain showers with significantly colder air arriving for the second half of the next work week.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann