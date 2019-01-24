Ravens reach new four-year contract with John Harbaugh, team announces
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have reached a new four-year contract with John Harbaugh, the organization announced Thursday.
The contract takes the 56-year-old head coach through the 2022 season.
The announcement comes almost a month after Baltimore (10-6) won the AFC North, its first since the 2012 season.
Prior to the team’s Week 16 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Ravens said that they intended to seek an extension for Harbaugh.
Harbaugh holds a 104-72 regular season record since being hired by Baltimore in 2008. He has led the organization to the playoffs seven times (10-6), including a Super Bowl victory.