× Ravens reach new four-year contract with John Harbaugh, team announces

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have reached a new four-year contract with John Harbaugh, the organization announced Thursday.

The contract takes the 56-year-old head coach through the 2022 season.

The announcement comes almost a month after Baltimore (10-6) won the AFC North, its first since the 2012 season.

Done deal. 🖊 We have reached a new four-year contract with Head Coach John Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/8ZaepwCpCm — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 24, 2019

Prior to the team’s Week 16 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Ravens said that they intended to seek an extension for Harbaugh.

Harbaugh holds a 104-72 regular season record since being hired by Baltimore in 2008. He has led the organization to the playoffs seven times (10-6), including a Super Bowl victory.